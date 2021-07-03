Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 195 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in VeriSign by 76.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 66.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $231.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $232.12.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $2,444,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 843,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,745,297.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $125,579.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,256.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,165 shares of company stock worth $8,357,696 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

