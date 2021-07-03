Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101,665 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $186.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.10. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 215.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial lowered Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.83.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,476,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,517 shares of company stock worth $26,011,347 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.