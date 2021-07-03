Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $128.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

