Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 202,463 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Trimble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,513,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Trimble by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Trimble by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after buying an additional 193,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Trimble by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 76,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 33,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.