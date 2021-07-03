Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Grocery Outlet worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after buying an additional 839,071 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,354,000 after purchasing an additional 675,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,701,000 after purchasing an additional 362,726 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 61.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,921 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 11.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after purchasing an additional 378,038 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $148,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,883.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,210. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

NASDAQ GO opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

