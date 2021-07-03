Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.69. Movano shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 113,689 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Movano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Movano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Movano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,986,000. 3.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

