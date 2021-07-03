Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.26.

MOTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Shares of MOTS opened at $1.02 on Friday. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.62.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 14,376.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Motus GI will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 74.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.