Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,210.23

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,210.23 ($15.81) and traded as high as GBX 1,250 ($16.33). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 1,250 ($16.33), with a volume of 72,189 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,210.23. The firm has a market cap of £664.42 million and a PE ratio of 52.97.

In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($15.02) per share, for a total transaction of £1,598.50 ($2,088.45). Also, insider Ben Thompson purchased 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,260 ($16.46) per share, for a total transaction of £302.40 ($395.09). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 260 shares of company stock worth $309,275.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

