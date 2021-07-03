Morpheus Labs (MITX) Market Cap Hits $15.14 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0357 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $15.14 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00053661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00017956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.39 or 0.00753522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00080850 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

MITX is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,637,291 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.