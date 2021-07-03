Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,844,222.48 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.07, for a total transaction of $2,844,222.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total transaction of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $4,504,282.72.

Shares of MORN opened at $257.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.26. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.27 and a fifty-two week high of $270.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $100,260,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 15.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,473 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 42.6% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 22.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

