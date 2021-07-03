Morgan Stanley Upgrades Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

STRNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. HSBC raised shares of Severn Trent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of STRNY opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $37.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $2.1683 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

