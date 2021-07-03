Monumental Financial Group Inc. Takes $583,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,770 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,107,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 728,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 628,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $75.79. 886,381 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.70. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

