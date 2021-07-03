Monumental Financial Group Inc. Takes $413,000 Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $8.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $474.24. 403,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,465. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $475.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $437.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

