Monumental Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,182,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $435.64. 3,920,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,369,816. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $421.50. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $311.89 and a 52 week high of $435.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

