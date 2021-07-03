Monumental Financial Group Inc. Makes New $473,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.73. 16,595,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,253,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $222.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

