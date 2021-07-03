Monumental Financial Group Inc. Invests $749,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,576 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Adobe accounts for 0.7% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,879,000,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,851,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $8.34 on Friday, hitting $593.07. 1,744,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,825. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.29 and a 1-year high of $594.08. The stock has a market cap of $282.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $520.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

