Monumental Financial Group Inc. Invests $3.86 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.7% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 226,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,265,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.86. 796,351 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.18.

