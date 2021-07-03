Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 427,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after acquiring an additional 95,553 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 9,756.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $249,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,673.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,344 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus upped their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

NEM opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.10. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

