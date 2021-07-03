Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,217,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12,032.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,767,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,395 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,020,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,737,000 after purchasing an additional 509,241 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS stock opened at $137.94 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.24 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.62.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,205.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $7,373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,278 shares of company stock valued at $27,858,016 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

