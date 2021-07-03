Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,842,000 after buying an additional 2,253,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,313,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after purchasing an additional 998,368 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,425 shares of company stock worth $1,469,672 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.