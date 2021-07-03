Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.36.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,135 shares of company stock worth $17,117,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $278.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of -258.16, a P/E/G ratio of 99.34 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.