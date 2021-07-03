Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 161.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,040,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,780 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2,060.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65,495 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 45,102 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 333.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 39,474 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 39,076 shares during the period.

Shares of PKW stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $93.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

