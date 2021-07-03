Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $31,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 115.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Linde by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Linde by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $291.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $305.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

