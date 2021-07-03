Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $111,000 Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2,733.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,141,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 838,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,052,000 after purchasing an additional 535,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $316.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.46. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.53 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 124.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $218,635.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,353.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $93,624.96. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,704.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,197 shares of company stock worth $4,510,317 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

