Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after buying an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,340,000 after purchasing an additional 601,592 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,393,000 after purchasing an additional 59,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,180,000 after purchasing an additional 998,303 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PPL by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

PPL opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

