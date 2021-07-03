Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,942.68 ($25.38). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,917 ($25.05), with a volume of 743,440 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,009.17 ($26.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,721.34.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

