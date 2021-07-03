Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Reduced by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

