Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 633.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,792,636 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.40% of Mondelez International worth $324,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after buying an additional 1,346,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after buying an additional 1,234,383 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $66,449,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,708,000 after buying an additional 997,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.60. 4,103,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,205,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

