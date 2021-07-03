Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 280,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,095,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $175,938,000 after acquiring an additional 808,700 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,261,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,898,000 after acquiring an additional 903,826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,333,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,152 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,879,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,721,000 after acquiring an additional 635,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,467,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,030,000 after acquiring an additional 64,342 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.10.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

