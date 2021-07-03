Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Up 94.1% in June

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of MITSY stock opened at $453.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $449.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.73. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $285.95 and a 12 month high of $487.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $15.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 70.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

