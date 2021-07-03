Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:MITUY traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 532. Mitsui Chemicals has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68.
Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile
