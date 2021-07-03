Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:MITUY traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 532. Mitsui Chemicals has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68.

Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

