Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 789 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Loews by 375.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 57.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1,374.75 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

