Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,535 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Orange were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Orange by 142.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 355.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 185.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Orange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orange alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

ORAN stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 8.47%. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.