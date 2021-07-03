Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 10,031 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,031 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 35.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 94,479 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Whirlpool by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $1,239,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 25.7% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.17.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $222.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $130.90 and a one year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

