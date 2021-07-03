Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $434,000 Investment in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 747.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at $43,744,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $2,166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 478,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,361,125.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,445,576 shares of company stock worth $28,859,891 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWCH opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

