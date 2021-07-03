Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $345,000 Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $167,833,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,878,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.68. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

