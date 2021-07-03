Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $330,000 Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU opened at $112.47 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $264,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,876 shares of company stock worth $5,353,970. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

