Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 18,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 33,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

OCSL opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 101.96%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 129,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $840,271.84. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,704,344.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,799,159 shares of company stock worth $11,960,409. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

