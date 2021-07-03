Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 13,915 Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 27.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $336.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRESY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.