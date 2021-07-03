Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 29.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 74.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

