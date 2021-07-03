Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.20 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 85,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

