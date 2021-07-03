Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Raised by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 448.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 780.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

MU opened at $80.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,813,216. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.