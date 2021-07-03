Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Microbot Medical.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBOT. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Microbot Medical during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Microbot Medical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 9.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBOT traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,973. Microbot Medical has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 4.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

