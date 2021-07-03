Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Short Interest Up 61.7% in June

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the May 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 892,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MXSG remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 94,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,574. Mexus Gold US has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02.
About Mexus Gold US
