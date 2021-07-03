Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Short Interest Up 61.7% in June

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the May 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 892,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MXSG remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 94,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,574. Mexus Gold US has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico and the Western United States. The company holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising seven concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State.

