Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CASH. B. Riley raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.80.

CASH stock opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.