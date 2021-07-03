Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Insider Sells $25,649.60 in Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $25,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.62. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

