Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Gap Up to $23.42

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.42, but opened at $24.54. Meritor shares last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 1,349 shares traded.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Meritor in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Meritor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

