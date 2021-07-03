Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Shares of MRBK stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.55. Meridian has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $162.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53. Meridian had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. Research analysts expect that Meridian will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 38,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

