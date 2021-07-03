Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to announce $1.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.
Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 120,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 48,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MBIN stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 32,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $45.67.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.24%.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
See Also: Technical Analysis
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.