Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to announce $1.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 120,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 48,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBIN stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 32,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $45.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

