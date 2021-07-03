MEET.ONE Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 54% against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $697,697.31 and approximately $9,546.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00045001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00134372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00171045 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,681.88 or 1.00021314 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

